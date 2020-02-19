A.C.E's label to take legal action for 'super glue attack' on car, malicious comments & rumors

A.C.E's label will be taking legal action for a recent 'super glue attack' on the group's car as well as malicious comments and rumors.



On February 19, Beat Interactive announced their intention to take legal action and detailed an act of vandalism against A.C.E's transportation. The agency stated, "As there are fans concerned about the incident that occurred last night, we'll explain the current situation and upcoming plans for action. At about 10PM last night, there was a super glue terror incident targeted at A.C.E's vehicle by their practice room. This incident was intended to cause harm to the artist and damage property by figuring out the artist's schedule and route in advance."



Beat Interactive continued the incident had been reported to police, stating, "As soon as the situation was recognized, it was reported to local police. It's under thorough investigation with CCTV analysis, and strict punishment will be given without leniency. Because of the incident yesterday, agency artists A.C.E's Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byung Kwan, and Chan are experiencing mental unease and fear of the same situation occurring again."



The label's CEO Kim Hye Im concluded that they'll also be taking legal action against rumors, explicit personal attacks, and malicious defamation of the A.C.E members. The A.C.E members will also be provided psychiatric counseling following the super glue incident.



Stay tuned for updates.

