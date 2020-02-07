Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea

Big Bang's T.O.P expressed that he won't ever promote in Korea again.



On February 7, T.O.P spoke with fans during an Instagram live session, saying, "I just wanted to show you how I am at least once. I just wanted to show people how I'm living because I don't think they know. I'm always apologetic to my fans."



He continued, "I won't make a Korean comeback. I don't want to make any comeback... They're so evil. People."



In related news, T.O.P has been out of the limelight ever since his marijuana controversy in 2017.



