Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea

Big Bang's T.O.P expressed that he won't ever promote in Korea again.

On February 7, T.O.P spoke with fans during an Instagram live session, saying, "I just wanted to show you how I am at least once. I just wanted to show people how I'm living because I don't think they know. I'm always apologetic to my fans."

He continued, "I won't make a Korean comeback. I don't want to make any comeback... They're so evil. People."   

In related news, T.O.P has been out of the limelight ever since his marijuana controversy in 2017.

What are your thoughts on T.O.P's message?

7

Andrada23972,191 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

He isn't wrong, people are evil. And so quick to criticise others like they are saints and never do anything wrong. It's sad to hear that from him, but understandable, people would never let him live if he does have a comeback in Korea.

Ohboy698,066 pts 21 minutes ago 2
21 minutes ago

I'm still salty about Seungri getting a solo album while TOP doesn't have one.

