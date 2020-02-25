BLACKPINK are lovelier than flowers in spring-themed '2020 Welcoming Collection' teaser images

Fans will be awestruck after seeing the BLACKPINK members' latest solo preview images for their upcoming '2020 Welcoming Collection'!

In the colorful, spring-themed solo pictorial series, each of the BLACKPINK members embody a lovely flower, taking fans' breaths away with their gorgeous visuals. YG Entertainment has yet announce when BLACKPINK's '2020 Welcoming Collection' will be available, so be on the lookout for the full details!

If you missed the girls' '2020 Welcoming Collection' making/variety film teaser, you can also find it below.