Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

BLACKPINK are lovelier than flowers in spring-themed '2020 Welcoming Collection' teaser images

Fans will be awestruck after seeing the BLACKPINK members' latest solo preview images for their upcoming '2020 Welcoming Collection'!

In the colorful, spring-themed solo pictorial series, each of the BLACKPINK members embody a lovely flower, taking fans' breaths away with their gorgeous visuals. YG Entertainment has yet announce when BLACKPINK's '2020 Welcoming Collection' will be available, so be on the lookout for the full details!

If you missed the girls' '2020 Welcoming Collection' making/variety film teaser, you can also find it below. 

popularit1,696 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

its gotten to the point where even tho im not a blink i want a comeback like goddamn some comeback photos would be nice too tf

LuminousMelody241 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

I also want to see them look lovely in a comeback concept photo. ...👀

