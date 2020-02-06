12

Dream Catcher reveal 2 sides in group teaser images for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'

Dream Catcher revealed two different sides in group teaser images for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'.

The girl group previously unveiled a black gothic concept and a more bohemian, flowery theme, and they've now grouped up for their latest teaser images. Fans can expect more teaser images until February 11, a lyrics spoiler on the 12th, album highlight medley on the 13th, and an MV teaser on the 17th.

Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.

What do you think of the latest concept photos?

