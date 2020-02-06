Sunmi reveals 'Gotta Go' MV for 'XX' OST

Sunmi has revealed her "Gotta Go" music video for the 'XX' OST.



Sunmi has been teasing her new song for the drama's OST, and fans can now listen to the powerful, dance track. "Gotta Go" is about leaving someone behind, and the MV follows the crossing paths of two women and a speakeasy bar.



Listen to Sunmi's "Gotta Go" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.