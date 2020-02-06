5

10

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi reveals 'Gotta Go' MV for 'XX' OST

AKP STAFF

Sunmi has revealed her "Gotta Go" music video for the 'XX' OST.

Sunmi has been teasing her new song for the drama's OST, and fans can now listen to the powerful, dance track. "Gotta Go" is about leaving someone behind, and the MV follows the crossing paths of two women and a speakeasy bar.

Listen to Sunmi's "Gotta Go" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.   

  1. Sunmi
  2. XX
  3. GOTTA GO
0 637 Share 33% Upvoted
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
2 hours ago   6   3,992
Sunmi
Sunmi reveals 'Gotta Go' MV for 'XX' OST
1 hour ago   0   637
BVNDIT
BVNDIT drop dynamic, cut-out MV for 'Cool'
2 hours ago   0   516
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
2 hours ago   6   3,992
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
2 hours ago   6   3,992
GDRAGON NEW SHOELACE NECKTIE
10 hours ago   10   5,712

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND