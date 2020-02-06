BVNDIT drop dynamic, cut-out MV for 'Cool'

BVNDIT have dropped their dynamic music video for "Cool"!



In the MV, the BVNDIT members and others travel the city covered in cut-outs. As previously reported, "Cool" is part of MNH Entertainment's 2020 music release project 'New.wav Project', and the girl grou plan to widen their musical spectrum through unique solo, group, and collaboration singles throughout the year.



Watch BVNDIT's "Cool" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.