BTS is set to perform in V and Suga's hometown of Daegu!

The group has been officially confirmed to perform at the SBS Super Concert in Daegu.

Fans are excited to see the group tear up the stage in a location that two of the members grew up in. The concert is set to take place on March 8th.

