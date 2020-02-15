Actor Ahn Jae Hyun says "Please forget about me" on his Instagram.



On February 15, Ahn Jae Hyun posted a selfie with a caption, "Please forget about me" along with a withered rose emoji. One of his fans replied, "F**k no. I can't forget about a handsome guy. I can't lose you.". He then replied, "Be polite."

Netizens are speculating on his intention behind this post.



In other news, Ahn Jae Hyun is in the midst of divorce proceeding with actress Goo Hye Sun. Goo Hye Sun recently opened up about their current relationship.

