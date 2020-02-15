5

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun says "Please forget about me" on his Instagram. 

On February 15, Ahn Jae Hyun posted a selfie with a caption, "Please forget about me" along with a withered rose emoji. One of his fans replied, "F**k no. I can't forget about a handsome guy. I can't lose you.". He then replied, "Be polite."

Netizens are speculating on his intention behind this post. 


In other news, Ahn Jae Hyun is in the midst of divorce proceeding with actress Goo Hye Sun. Goo Hye Sun recently opened up about their current relationship

What do you think?

날 잊어주세요. 🥀

I hope goo hye sun unnie can marry someone honest, faithful, stable, mature, communicative, neat and orderly, with an established career and a good self confidence, etc. good looks are exciting but you need to be able to tolerate living with a person and be actually able to build and maintain a good life with them, so they need basic life skills too

dont worry jaehyun i forgot about you as soon as i saw your true colors

