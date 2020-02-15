Fans donate to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation to celebrate Shinhwa's Eric's birthday

Shinhwa's Eric's fans made a donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation to celebrate his 41st birthday.



The singer is turning 41 (42 in Korean age) on February 16, and to celebrate his birthday his fans donated 2.16 million won KRW (about USD $1,825) to the foundation. The fund will be used to support the children in need. The fans have been giving to the foundation on his birthday since February of 2014.

In other news, Eric is returning to greet viewers on the screen for the first time in a while, through Channel A's upcoming Fri-Sat drama series 'Eccentric! Chef Moon'.

Happy birthday Eric!