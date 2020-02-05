6

Goo Hye Sun reveals that she hasn't been in contact with Ahn Jae Hyun, says she'll see him in court

Goo Hye Sun opened up about her current relationship with her ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun.

She appeared on the February 5th broadcast of SBS's 'One Night of Entertainment', where she revealed the status of her life. The actress is in the midst of ugly divorce proceedings and was asked about her contact with Ahn Jae Hyun. She stated that after the scandal, the two had no contact and "didn't meet once or contact each other." 

She continued stating: "I only wanted to have a conversation, but that door is closed, and because he didn't want me, I experienced abusive language. I guess I should adjust to the direction he wants. I guess I'll see Ahn Jae Hyun in court." 

What do you think of this issue? 

Vash_Outlaw
1 hour ago

She just can't stop herself, interview after interview, article after article, and social media post after post. She's the one that created the scandal and turned the divorce ugly with all her lies and accusations. It's not that she hasn't contacted AJH, it's more like he doesn't want any part of her crazy and just wants the divorce to be over and done with.

popularit
1 hour ago

ok girl we get it yall divorcing i just dont get why u cant shut up about it till court like he has

