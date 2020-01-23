ZE:A's Dongjun & Lee Yoo Bi in talks to star in movie 'Epilogue'

ZE:A's Dongjun and Lee Yoo Bi are in talks to star in the movie 'Epilogue'.



According to reports on January 29, the two actors are slated to star as the leads of the upcoming film, but Dongjun's label Major9 and Lee Yoo Bi's agency has clarified that they're currently reviewing the casting offers.



Dongjun recently played the role of Han Do Kyung on JTBC's 'Chief of Staff', while Lee Yoo Bi is currently appearing on KBS variety show 'Dogs are Incredible'. Screenwriter Kwon Soon Gyu, who's behind the dramas 'Warrior Baek Dong Soo', 'Goddess of Fire', and 'Jackpot', will be directing 'Epilogue'.



Stay tuned for updates on Dongjun, Lee Yoo Bi, and 'Epilogue'.