25

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans notice Red Velvet Yeri's cute response to BTS & Ariana Grande's backstage photo

AKP STAFF

Fans noticed Red Velvet Yeri's cute response to BTS and Ariana Grande's recent backstage photo.

On January 23, Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself with BTS at rehearsals for the '62nd Grammy Awards'. Fans then noticed Yeri commented, "I envy them, Ari," showing her love for the American artist.

The Red Velvet member previously revealed she was a huge fan of Ariana Grande, and the two are known to have followed each other on Instagram last summer. 

In other news, the '62nd Grammy Awards' is airing on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST.  

View this post on Instagram

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

  1. BTS
  2. Red Velvet
  3. Yeri
  4. ARIANA GRANDE
5 13,849 Share 71% Upvoted

3

amu_jane2,501 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OMG my cute bias envies my ultimate bias group 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 Yeri is cute I love her 😁😁😁😁

Share

1

mia13399 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Ari respond to herr!! Ahh so cute!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Crush
Crush reveals strange animations in 'Ibiza' MV
37 minutes ago   0   217
FIESTAR, Yezi
Yezi drops surreal MV teaser for 'My Gravity'
42 minutes ago   1   214
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
4 hours ago   0   2,236

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND