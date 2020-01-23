Fans notice Red Velvet Yeri's cute response to BTS & Ariana Grande's backstage photo

Fans noticed Red Velvet Yeri's cute response to BTS and Ariana Grande's recent backstage photo.



On January 23, Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself with BTS at rehearsals for the '62nd Grammy Awards'. Fans then noticed Yeri commented, "I envy them, Ari," showing her love for the American artist.



The Red Velvet member previously revealed she was a huge fan of Ariana Grande, and the two are known to have followed each other on Instagram last summer.



In other news, the '62nd Grammy Awards' is airing on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST.

