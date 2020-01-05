Winners of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 5.
Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.
The January 5th ceremony for physical awards was hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam.
Check out all the Day 1 winners for digital awards here and performances here!
Check out Day 2 winners below and performances here!
===
Best Album (Daesang) | BTS
Tik Tok Golden Disc Popularity Award | BTS
Cosmopolitan Artist | NU'EST | TWICE
Best OST | Gummy
Fan's Choice K-pop Star Award | BTS
Best Album (Bonsang) | TWICE | NCT DREAM | SEVENTEEN | Baekhyun | MONSTA X | Sehun & Chanyeol | GOT7 | NU'EST | BTS | Super Junior
Best Performance | (G)I-DLE | ASTRO
Congratulations to all the winners today!
Log in to comment