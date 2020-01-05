17

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Winners of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2)!

AKP STAFF

Day 2 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 5.

Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.

The January 5th ceremony for physical awards was hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam.

Check out all the Day 1 winners for digital awards here and performances here!

Check out Day 2 winners below and performances here!

===

Best Album (Daesang) | BTS

Tik Tok Golden Disc Popularity Award | BTS

Cosmopolitan Artist | NU'EST | TWICE 

Best OST | Gummy 

Fan's Choice K-pop Star Award | BTS 

Best Album (Bonsang) | TWICE | NCT DREAM | SEVENTEEN | BaekhyunMONSTA X | Sehun & Chanyeol | GOT7 | NU'EST | BTS | Super Junior 

Best Performance | (G)I-DLE | ASTRO

Congratulations to all the winners today!

borahae4,866 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

congratulations to all the winners! and congratulations to BTS for making history as no group before won both GDA Digital and Physical Daesangs the same year!

Share

Kirsty_Louise5,412 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congratulations to all the winners! BTS have continued their incredible run of daesang wins, so happy for them! 💜🎉

Share

