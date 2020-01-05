Watch Performances from the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 5.
Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.
The January 5th ceremony for physical awards was hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam.
BTS
NU'EST
GOT7
GUMMY
MONSTA X
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
NCT DREAM
ASTRO
(G)I-DLE
