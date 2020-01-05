11

4

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch Performances from the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2)!

AKP STAFF

Day 2 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 5.

Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.

The January 5th ceremony for physical awards was hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam.

Check out all the Day 1 winners for digital awards here and performances here!

Check out Day 2 performances below and winners here!

===


BTS



NU'EST 



GOT7


GUMMY

MONSTA X



SEVENTEEN


TWICE


NCT DREAM

ASTRO

(G)I-DLE


  1. ASTRO
  2. BTS
  3. (G)I-DLE
  4. GOT7
  5. Gummy
  6. MONSTA X
  7. NCT Dream
  8. NU'EST
  9. Seventeen
  10. TWICE
5 2,826 Share 73% Upvoted

2

Azure_Aurora1,581 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Another record smashed another history made. Currently BTS holds the record of the most awarded artist at GDA after today's awesome ceremony with wonderful performances by everyone.

Share

1

maknaekpop112 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago
Seventeen's performance was art. Wow.... Hug was so warm.... T_T

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BOY STORY "I=U=WE : 序" Track Trailer
3 hours ago   0   279
Hara
A Mexican Reality TV star gets a tattoo of Hara
10 hours ago   13   11,318

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND