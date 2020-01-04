11

Posted by germainej

Winners of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' were held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on January 4 KST!

Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.

The January 4th ceremony for digital awards was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Lee Da Hee.

Check out all the Day 1 winners for digital awards below and the performances here!

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS


Digital Song Division (Bonsang) | Jannabi | MC the Max | ITZY | AKMU | Kim Chung Ha | BLACKPINK's Jennie | Paul Kim | Girls' Generation's Taeyeon | TWICE | BTS


Best Group | MAMAMOO


Best Solo Artist | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa


Best New Artist | TXT | ITZY


Best R&B / Hip Hop | Block B's Zico 


Best Trot | Song Ga In


Next Generation Award | Kim Jae Hwan | AB6IX | ATEEZ


Producer's Award | Bang Si Hyuk

Congratulations to all the winners!

Azure_Aurora
28 minutes ago

Congratulations to all artists. And let's always remember Bang PD's very meaningful words today- 'LET'S CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE ARTISTS CAN FEEL THAT THEY ARE HUMAN BEINGS'!!!!!!

DisplayName975
7 minutes ago

Congratulations to the winners! I'm happy for BTS's daesang because Paul Kim and akmu also had a huge chance

and let's all remember Bang shihyuk's words because too many artists suffer because of companies' mistreatment and overwork

