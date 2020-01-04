Winners of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' were held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on January 4 KST!



Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.



The January 4th ceremony for digital awards was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Lee Da Hee.



Check out all the Day 1 winners for digital awards below and the performances here!



Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS







Digital Song Division (Bonsang) | Jannabi | MC the Max | ITZY | AKMU | Kim Chung Ha | BLACKPINK's Jennie | Paul Kim | Girls' Generation's Taeyeon | TWICE | BTS







Best Group | MAMAMOO







Best Solo Artist | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa







Best New Artist | TXT | ITZY







Best R&B / Hip Hop | Block B's Zico







Best Trot | Song Ga In







Next Generation Award | Kim Jae Hwan | AB6IX | ATEEZ







Producer's Award | Bang Si Hyuk



Congratulations to all the winners!

