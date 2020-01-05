On the January 5 episode of singing show "King of Masked Singer", "Going Now" (literal translation) was revealed to be former 2NE1 member, Park Bom.

During the second round in today’s episode, “Going Now” chose Seo Ji Won’s “Another Start”, showcasing her unique vocals.

Despite her strong performance, she loses the round to “Bruce Lee” with a score of 56 to 43.

Having unveiled her identity, she introduces herself as a solo singer from 2NE1, Park Bom.



She revealed that she decided to appear on King of Masked Singer because of her father. She said, “My father asked me when will I join this program, and it seems like my father likes this program a lot.”

After returning from her 8 year hiatus, she also revealed that she does not go out a lot and spends most of her time at home. She confessed, “When I spent my time at home alone, I thought about many things, and reflected upon myself a lot.”

Despite not being her confident self on the show this episode, she concludes her segment cheering herself on, saying that she will work harder.

After the episode aired, Park Bom trended on Naver (2nd place).

Check out her performances below!