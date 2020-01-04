5

Watch Performances from the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the '34th Golden Disc Awards' were held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on January 4 KST!

Since its founding in 1986, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been one of Korea's most celebrated awards ceremonies in music. Held annually, the award show is hosted by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of South Korea.

The January 4th ceremony for digital awards was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Lee Da Hee.

Check out all the performances below and the Day 1 winners here if you missed it!


===

TWICE


MAMAMOO


Hwa Sa


TXT


ITZY


Jannabi


Kim Jae Hwan


AB6IX


ATEEZ


Kim Chung Ha


Zico


Song Ga In


Paul Kim

