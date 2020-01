On January 5, Ong Seong Wu released first image teaser for his upcoming digital single "WE BELONG".

The teaser image sports a floral theme, complementing Seong Wu's flower boy visuals.

This self-composed digital single is set to be released on January 9, 6PM KST.





Ong Seong Wu will also be holding an Asia fanmeet under the same name, "WE BELONG". The first stop will be held at Kyunghee University's Peace Hall on January 11.