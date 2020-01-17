Taeyang opens up about Big Bang's upcoming 'Coachella' performance with 'Esquire' magazine

Taeyang opened up about Big Bang's upcoming performance at 'Coachella' music festival this year.



On January 17, 'Esquire' revealed Taeyang's pictorial for the magazine's February issue, which is the Big Bang member's first photo shoot since his military discharge last November. He said on his military service, "Through my time in the military, I was able to reflect on myself, and at the same time, I gained a lot of energy."



Taeyang also revealed the Big Bang members' reaction to getting invited to this year's 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival', saying, "The members thought on it a lot after getting the invite from 'Coachella'. If I could hope for something, I just want to leave a good performance at 'Coachella'."



He opened up about his reasons for holding his 'Flower Response' flea market, saying, "I thought a lot about how I could meet fans for the first time after my military discharge. In the army, we wear uniforms, and I felt that I definitely had more than enough. I thought of ways to deal with the things I owned, and I thought it would be a good idea to hold a flea market in my name and donate the proceeds."



Take a look at Taeyang's pictorial for 'Esquire' below!



