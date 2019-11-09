8

Big Bang's Taeyang and Daesung discharged from the military

On the morning of November 10 KST,  Big Bang's Taeyang and Daesung were discharged from the army. With their discharge today, now all of Big Bang's current members have finished their mandatory military service. 

Taeyang and Daesung were discharged from Gyeonggi-do Yongin's Ground Operation Headquarters. Their service bases were one of the locations being cared for the ASF virus, and because fans and media are expected to come to their discharge, the Ministry of Defense had decided to change where they will be discharged.


Are you excited about their return to society?

