Rapper Sleepy talks about struggling with money and mother's illness in midst of legal battle with TS Entertainment

Rapper Sleepy revealed more about his struggles with money and his mother's illness in the midst of legal battle with TS Entertainment.



On the January 17th episode of 'Love on the Air', Sleepy reflected on what his mother went through, saying, "It was until recently. Even when I debuted and even when I was on 'Real Men', she was working at a restaurant. That's why it was so ridiculous to me. I'm this known and I received a rookie award for a variety show, but she was still working in the kitchen. I couldn't take that."



He continued that acquaintances would ask his mother why she was working when her son was a performer, and Sleepy expressed, "I still didn't make any money. That was 10 years."



The rapper further revealed that his mother was currently being treated for hepatitis C, sharing, "What makes me most mad is that she's sick, but she doesn't go to the hospital. Even if she does go to the hospital, she doesn't receive any treatment and asks how much the examination fees are, which I caught her doing."



In other news, Sleepy is currently in a legal battle with his former agency TS Entertainment for allegedly unpaid income, while the label has asserted all payment has been fulfilled. Stay tuned for updates.

