SM Entertainment reveals plans for artists in 2020

SM Entertainment has revealed plans for label artists for the new year.



In 2020, Red Velvet can be expected to focus on promoting overseas after the success of their latest title song "Psycho". NCT will be returning with more domestic and overseas promotions with a change in NCT Dream's lineup as well as the possibility of a new unit.



SHINee's Minho and Onew will finally be discharged from their military service this year, and the two SHINee members along with Taemin are expected to promote solo. Super Junior will be returning in late January with a repackaged version of their ninth mini album 'Time_Slip', EXO are planning more concerts, and Girls' Generation will focus on individual promotions.



SM Entertainment also shared that a new girl group is likely to debut this year. This new girl group will mark the first to debut from the label since Red Velvet 6 years ago.



Stay tuned for updates on SM Entertainment artists and the upcoming girl group.