Big Bang's Daesung cleared of illegal business suspicions in controversial building

Big Bang's Daesung has been cleared of illegal business suspicions in his controversial building.

As previously reported, Daesung was suspected of signing contracts with alleged illegal businesses in his Gangnam building purchased in 2017 before his military enlistment. The alleged illegal businesses providing prostitution services have since closed down reportedly due to the leaseholders' fears of a tax investigation, and the Big Bang member stated he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.

On January 2, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed Daesung has been cleared of the suspicions of knowingly leasing to illegal businesses and will not be charged. He was reportedly questioned in December of 2019 as a witness, and documents and testimonies obtained through search and seizure during police investigations were also considered. During his police questioning, Daesung stated he did not know illegal activity was occurring in the building. Police also questioned witnesses about suspected illegal drug use, and after analysis by the National Forensic Service, results came back negative.

However, the police will forward 56 people connected with 5 illegal businesses that ran from the building on the charges of violating the Anti-Prostitution Act and Food Sanitation Act. 

Matti20111,881 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Truth will come sooner or later. Glad he was cleared. It was unfair to put him in that situation to begin with. Accusing a landlord with the crimes of his tenants wtf!

Also you forgot to include the part where it says prostitution occurred at a secondary location, not even in the building itself. The media were acting like he knew all about it, when it wasn't even on the building!

BIGBANG please start suing people 🙏🏻 make 2020 year of payback.


5

jane5672 pts 25 minutes ago 1
25 minutes ago

They just wanted to destroy his career.

