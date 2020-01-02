Big Bang's Daesung cleared of illegal business suspicions in controversial building

Big Bang's Daesung has been cleared of illegal business suspicions in his controversial building.



As previously reported, Daesung was suspected of signing contracts with alleged illegal businesses in his Gangnam building purchased in 2017 before his military enlistment. The alleged illegal businesses providing prostitution services have since closed down reportedly due to the leaseholders' fears of a tax investigation, and the Big Bang member stated he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.



On January 2, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed Daesung has been cleared of the suspicions of knowingly leasing to illegal businesses and will not be charged. He was reportedly questioned in December of 2019 as a witness, and documents and testimonies obtained through search and seizure during police investigations were also considered. During his police questioning, Daesung stated he did not know illegal activity was occurring in the building. Police also questioned witnesses about suspected illegal drug use, and after analysis by the National Forensic Service, results came back negative.



However, the police will forward 56 people connected with 5 illegal businesses that ran from the building on the charges of violating the Anti-Prostitution Act and Food Sanitation Act.

