INFINITE's Sunggyu to guest on 'Knowing Brothers' after military discharge

INFINITE's Sunggyu is guesting on 'Knowing Brothers' after his military discharge.



Sunggyu is scheduled to be officially discharged on January 8, and reports revealed he'll be filming for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' along with Kangnam and Lee Yi Kyung in the near future. However, the source stated, "The filming date and broadcast date have not been decided as of yet."



Woollim Entertainment previously confirmed Sunggyu is holding a mini fan meeting event at his discharge ceremony in the Gangwon Province.



Stay tuned for updates on Sunggyu.