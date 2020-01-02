18

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu to guest on 'Knowing Brothers' after military discharge

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sunggyu is guesting on 'Knowing Brothers' after his military discharge.

Sunggyu is scheduled to be officially discharged on January 8, and reports revealed he'll be filming for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' along with Kangnam and Lee Yi Kyung in the near future. However, the source stated, "The filming date and broadcast date have not been decided as of yet."

Woollim Entertainment previously confirmed Sunggyu is holding a mini fan meeting event at his discharge ceremony in the Gangwon Province. 

Stay tuned for updates on Sunggyu. 

  1. INFINITE
  2. Sunggyu
  3. KNOWING BROTHERS
3 1,057 Share 86% Upvoted

0

angeleyes9677140 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

One of my favorite singers!

Share

0

M97x34 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

These days i feel like once u get discharged ur back to work tomorrow.. the hustle never stops 👌

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND