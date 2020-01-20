0

Rookie boy group DKB unleashes dark debut concept photos of members GK, Heechan, & Harry June

Brave Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group DKB has unleashed new debut concept photos of today's members, GK, Heechan, and Harry June

Consisting of 9-members, DKB (also pronounced "Dark-B") will be making their big debut this February 3 with their 1st mini album, 'Youth'. The group will be promoting with their debut title track "Sorry Mama", composed by Brave Entertainment's resident hitmakers Brave Brothers and Red Cookie

What do you think of GK, Heechan, and Harry June's dark and serious debut teaser photos, below? If you missed yesterday's members including E-Chan, D1, and Lune, you can check them out via DKB's official SNS, here.

Look forward to even more updates on DKB's debut!

