Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior try out hip, trendy sounds in their 'Ticky Tocky + Shadow' highlight medley

Super Junior have taken on all kind of different, trendy, and modern sounds with their 9th full repackaged album, 'Timeless'!

In a special, highlight medley film for their upcoming tracks "Ticky Tocky" and "Shadow (赤霞)", Super Junior give a taste of the two songs not only with lengthy audio snippets, but also by spoiling some of the lyrics!

First, "Ticky Tocky" is a hip-hop dance genre accompanied by the members' catchy vocals and rap. Second, "Shadow (赤霞)" is a medium tempo track combining a funky, rhythmical groove with electric elements, depicting dark lyrics of a singer who wishes to escape from a suffocating shadow. 

Super Junior's 9th full repackaged album also contains the group's title track "2YA2YAO!" (Prod. by Zico) and "Rock Your Body" composed by Donghae, in addition to all of the tracks from the previously released 9th album 'Time Slip'. The album drops this January 28 at 6 PM KST!

coco_puffs-544 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I am a smart person and I listen to super junior on my spare time. 😀

She_her_her729 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Both songs have that upbeat, melodic and infectious beat that Super Junior do so well - loving them!

