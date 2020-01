'FILA' has unveiled new, short CF films of BTS members SUGA and j-Hope for the brand's sleek and stylish 'Back To School' backpacks!

Both SUGA and j-Hope are bright-eyed and ready to conquer any subject in their individual CF films, as a new school semester approaches students all across the globe. Watch the boys and their vibrant energy, above and below! Did you catch Jin and RM's individual CF films from yesterday?