Red Velvet not featured in 'Birds of Prey' movie OST as rumored

Red Velvet will not be featured in the 'Birds of Prey' movie OST as previously rumored.



It was previously rumored that Red Velvet had recorded an English version of their hit song "Psycho" for the upcoming DC movie 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)', but that has now been debunked. On January 9, 'Birds of Prey' revealed the full OST track list, and Red Velvet are not included.



Take a look at the track list below, and stay tuned for more updates on Red Velvet.







EXCLUSIVE: The anticipated DC film @birdsofpreywb has unveiled its star-studded soundtrack. The all-women tracklist features @theestallion, @IAMSUMMERWALKER, @normani & more. The soundtrack will be available February 7. Take look at what to expect and let us know your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/BzMFLLyTcr — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 10, 2020