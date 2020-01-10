31

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Momoland reveal 'Thumbs Up' moving dance practice

AKP STAFF

Momoland released a moving dance practice for "Thumbs Up".

In their moving dance practice video, a camera follows the Momoland members as they go over the choreography for their latest hit song. "Thumbs Up" is the girl group's second single, and it's topped music show charts and hit over 10 million views on YouTube.

Check out Momoland's "Thumbs Up" dance practice above, and watch the MV here if you missed it.

