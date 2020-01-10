BTOB's Sungjae drops neon teaser image for '3X2=6 Part 2'

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped a neon teaser image for '3X2=6 Part 2'.



Sungjae will be releasing part 2 of his '3X2=6' project, and on January 10, he revealed the artwork teaser below. As you can see, his project title is laid out in neon against a night sky.



As previously reported, the BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months. He previously released the songs "Yook" and "For Winter". He also recently revealed a mysterious teaser image with the title "4/6".



Stay tuned for updates!

