Red Velvet rumored to release English version of 'Psycho' for 'Birds of Prey' movie

Red Velvet are rumored to be releasing an English version of their hit song "Psycho" for the upcoming movie 'Birds of Prey'.



According to rumors, Red Velvet have already wrapped up recording an English version of "Psycho", which will be featured on the official soundtrack for the DC movie 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'. Fans are excited as expected, but nothing has been confirmed.



In other news, another rumor is saying Joy will be featuring in Camila Cabello's upcoming remix of "My Oh My".



Stay tuned for updates on these rumors and more on Red Velvet.