9

5

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pentagon's Jinho sells out his 3rd solo concert and decides to add a second showing

AKP STAFF

Pentagon's Jinho will be adding a show to his solo concert.

He'll be holding 'Mini Live Maga-JINHO Vol.# - Off Stage' on January 11th. Tickets went on sale on the 30th, and all of the seats to the show were sold out as soon as tickets went on sale on Yes24

Because of such high interest and demand, Cube Entertainment has decided to hold 'OFF STAGE' one more day on January 10th. Tickets to the new show will open on January 2nd at 8PM KST for the fanclub, and to the general public at 8PM KST on January 6th.

  1. Pentagon
  2. Jinho
1 817 Share 64% Upvoted

0

She_her_her644 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Of course he would sell out - his beautiful vocals and passionate performances earn him sell out concerts.

Share
misc.
New idol band 2Z confirms debut date
2 hours ago   0   2,300
2PM, Jun.K
2PM's Jun.K to discharge from the military today
9 hours ago   11   15,364

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND