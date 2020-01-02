Pentagon's Jinho sells out his 3rd solo concert and decides to add a second showing

Pentagon's Jinho will be adding a show to his solo concert.

He'll be holding 'Mini Live Maga-JINHO Vol.# - Off Stage' on January 11th. Tickets went on sale on the 30th, and all of the seats to the show were sold out as soon as tickets went on sale on Yes24.

Because of such high interest and demand, Cube Entertainment has decided to hold 'OFF STAGE' one more day on January 10th. Tickets to the new show will open on January 2nd at 8PM KST for the fanclub, and to the general public at 8PM KST on January 6th.