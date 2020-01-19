6

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Park Myung Soo praises Kyuhyun and says he's 'genuinely a good person'

Park Myung Soo praised Kyuhyun.

While he was DJing his radio show 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show' on the 19th, a female listener wrote, "I'm a woman, but people tell me I look like Super Junior's Kyuhyun. Is this a praise or an insult?"

In reply, Park Myung Soo said, "When I see him during filming, Kyuhyun has a good nose, and he's a good person. So when people say that you look like him, it must be a praise." He then emphasized once again, "He's genuinely a good person and a singer."

