LOONA has dropped their latest teaser image for '#'.





The group teaser image was posted with the caption 'I'm so Bad', and features the girls looking sharp in red uniforms. As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming second mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will also be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.



Are you ready for LOONA?