Minzy celebrates 26th birthday with fans through special giveaway

Minzy has officially turned 26 years old!



On January 19 KST, the idol took to her personal Instagram account to not only thank her fans for their birthday wishes, but to announce a special giveaway.





"Hi, it's Minzy. Happy new year! May all your wishes come true in 2020," she began. "And I saw you guys preparing my birthday events, so I want to say thank you so much for all your support. That's why I prepared something special. I would love to send a handwritten letter and picture to 20 people. Send me your address and your name via my Instagram DM. I will pick and send it to you! Love you."



In the image, Minzy is smiling while holding posing with a beautiful purple birthday cake that was gifted to her. Fans continued to wish her a happy birthday in the comments for the post, including American songwriter Melanie Fontana, who preciously collaborated with Minzy on the songs "Ni Na No" and "Superwoman" on her debut solo album 'Minzy Work 01: Uno.'



Check out the Instagram post below!