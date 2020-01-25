Jimin, Cha Eun Woo, and Kang Daniel top brand value rankings for all idols in January

BTS' Jimin has topped the brand-value chart for all idols in January.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin was at the top of the January data, followed by Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO) and Kang Daniel. 235,389,718 pieces of data were examined from December 24th to January 25th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, V (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Joy (Red Velvet), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Jungkook (BTS), Chen (EXO), Heechul (Super Junior), Changmin (TVXQ), Jin (BTS), Momo (TWICE), RM (BTS), Rowoon (SF9), Suga (BTS), Kim Jae Hwan, Irene (Red Velvet), Ha Sung Woon, Baekhyun (EXO), Chanmi (AOA), Seulgi (Red Velvet), J-Hope (BTS), Park Ji Hoon, Jihyo (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Seolhyun (AOA), Wendy (Red Velvet), and Jisoo (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to everyone!