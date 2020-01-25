8

Posted by jennywill

Jimin, Cha Eun Woo, and Kang Daniel top brand value rankings for all idols in January

BTS' Jimin has topped the brand-value chart for all idols in January.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin was at the top of the January data, followed by Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO) and Kang Daniel. 235,389,718 pieces of data were examined from December 24th to January 25th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Joy (Red Velvet), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Jungkook (BTS), Chen (EXO), Heechul (Super Junior), Changmin (TVXQ), Jin (BTS), Momo (TWICE), RM (BTS), Rowoon (SF9), Suga (BTS), Kim Jae HwanIrene (Red Velvet), Ha Sung WoonBaekhyun (EXO), Chanmi (AOA), Seulgi (Red Velvet), J-Hope (BTS), Park Ji HoonJihyo (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Seolhyun (AOA), Wendy (Red Velvet), and Jisoo (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to everyone!

minimonie1,018 pts
2 minutes ago

Congrats Jimin for topping for 10 months consecutively. You deserve it. King!!!

yesdrama763 pts
6 minutes ago

Jimin is king of kpop!

