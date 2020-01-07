Momo's sister continued to be buried in hate comments after her sister's relationship reveal with Heechul

Momo's family members are currently under attack by malicious commenters after her relationship was revealed with Super Junior's Heechul.

This fact was made viral on January 7th through an online community post where it was seen that Momo's sister was being buried in hate comments on her Instagram.



Some of the comments include:

"Momo's sister can't read Korean so we can write whatever we want."

"Momo is an old b*****"



"Kim Heechul is an old bachelor."



Momo's sister is currently promoting has a dancer in Japan and both she and Momo are said to have a close relationship.



However, many netizens have come to the defense and many of the malicious comments have now been deleted.

