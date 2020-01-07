26

11

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Momo's sister continued to be buried in hate comments after her sister's relationship reveal with Heechul

AKP STAFF

Momo's family members are currently under attack by malicious commenters after her relationship was revealed with Super Junior's Heechul

This fact was made viral on January 7th through an online community post where it was seen that Momo's sister was being buried in hate comments on her Instagram.


Some of the comments include:

"Momo's sister can't read Korean so we can write whatever we want." 

"Momo is an old b*****"

"Kim Heechul is an old bachelor." 

Momo's sister is currently promoting has a dancer in Japan and both she and Momo are said to have a close relationship. 
 

However, many netizens have come to the defense and many of the malicious comments have now been deleted. 

  1. Heechul
  2. Momo
17 15,889 Share 70% Upvoted

12

zodiak24630 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Please protect and support Momo and her family. This is so upsetting how many people have nothing better to do than hate.

Share

1 more reply

8

salamanderrrr337 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Can these hate commenters fuck off? At this point, I'm disappointed but not surprised. It's just a fact that some people have such low decency and compassion that they don't care about what their actions can do to people or they enjoy it.

And dragging someone's family into something that's pretty much unrelated to them is disgusting behaviour. Leave Momo and her family alone.

To malicious commenters: I don't know how to explain to you that you should care about other people. I hope karma bites you back.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND