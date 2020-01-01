139

Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo officially confirm their relationship

On January 2 KST, Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo became the first idol couple of the year. 

Heechul and Momo's labels both denied dating rumors in August of 2019, but both labels have now officially confirmed that Momo and Heechul are dating well despite their busy schedules. They're said to be very supportive of each other's careers in the entertainment industry.

Below is the official statement from Label SJ.


Hello, this is Label SJ. We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae. Thank you. 

Below is the official statement from JYP Entertainment.

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry. Thank you. 

Congratulations to the new couple!

kxk1,571 pts 50 minutes ago 2
50 minutes ago

congratulations!! heechul is a good man momo will be happy I have no doubt about this 😊

42

monkey3785 pts 51 minutes ago 2
51 minutes ago

This is great news! Congrats!

