On January 2 KST, Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo became the first idol couple of the year.



Heechul and Momo's labels both denied dating rumors in August of 2019, but both labels have now officially confirmed that Momo and Heechul are dating well despite their busy schedules. They're said to be very supportive of each other's careers in the entertainment industry.



Below is the official statement from Label SJ.





Hello, this is Label SJ. We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae. Thank you.

Below is the official statement from JYP Entertainment.

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry. Thank you.



Congratulations to the new couple!