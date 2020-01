MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has transformed into a totally "HIP" muse for luxury brand 'MCM'!

The star's trendy pictorial will be a part of 'Elle' magazine's upcoming February issue, featuring Hwa Sa decked out from head to toe in 'MCM' gear. As you can see in some of her preview cuts below, Hwa Sa works bold fashion styles with unrivaled confidence, as always.



Which cut is your favorite?