Lee Kwang Soo to rejoin cast of 'Netflix' original K-variety series 'Busted' season 3

According to media outlet reports on January 17, actor Lee Kwang Soo will be rejoining the cast of 'Netflix' original K-variety series 'Busted' for season 3!



'Busted' is a mystery variety series involving a group of private detectives, who make up for their lack of real mystery-solving-skills with their passion and enthusiasm. Lee Kwang Soo, who was a part of 'Busted' season 1, did not participate in season 2 which aired back in November of 2019. However, it seems that Lee Kwang Soo's character will be making a comeback for season 3, currently busy in its casting stages before filming kicks off later this year.



Are you looking forward to 'Busted' season 3 with Lee Kwang Soo?