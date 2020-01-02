Former ‘Produce 101’ contestant Heo Chanmi signs with new label First One Entertainment

Former Co-ed School member, ‘Produce 101’ season 1, and ‘MIXNINE’ contestant Heo Chanmi will be starting anew under First One Entertainment in 2020!

On January 3, First One Entertainment confirmed that Heo Chanmi recently signed an exclusive contract with the agency. The label also relayed that Heo Chanmi will kick off her activities in 2020 by launching her very own YouTube channel soon, some time in January.

Meanwhile, rapper Kisum also recently signed as an artist under First One Entertainment.