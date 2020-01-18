9

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA's Yeojin wants to be 'more free' in '#' teaser image

AKP STAFF

Yeojin is featured in LOONA's latest teaser image for '#'.

Yeojin is cast in red and blue light for LOONA's upcoming second mini album concept, and her teaser image was posted along with the caption, "More freely." 

As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming second mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will also be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.

Take a look at Yeojin's teaser image below and HyunJinChoerryKim Lip, JinSoul, ViVi, Olivia Hye, HeeJin, Go Won, and Chuu teasers if you missed them. LOONA have already dropped mysterious teaser clips.

  1. LOONA
  2. YeoJin
3 506 Share 82% Upvoted

0

cabbagejuice348 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

i really hope she shines this era so people realize how talented she is!!

Share

0

kxk1,943 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

loona doing promotional photoshoots in front of a projector in bbc basement I wish theyre company wasn’t so broke they literally google pictures of buildings and slap them in the background

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Sunmi
Sunmi sings 'Gashina' at long-time fans' wedding
25 minutes ago   0   1,436
EXID, Hani
EXID Hani's manager says she has to fix her walk
54 minutes ago   0   4,494
BTS
BTS' new single Black Swan speaks of volume
21 hours ago   6   10,810

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND