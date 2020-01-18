LOONA's Yeojin wants to be 'more free' in '#' teaser image

Yeojin is featured in LOONA's latest teaser image for '#'.



Yeojin is cast in red and blue light for LOONA's upcoming second mini album concept, and her teaser image was posted along with the caption, "More freely."



As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming second mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will also be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.



Take a look at Yeojin's teaser image below and HyunJin, Choerry, Kim Lip, JinSoul, ViVi, Olivia Hye, HeeJin, Go Won, and Chuu teasers if you missed them. LOONA have already dropped mysterious teaser clips.

