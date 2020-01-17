5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOOΠΔ's Kim Lip says, 'Don't be afraid' in her individual '#' comeback teaser photo

AKP STAFF

LOOΠΔ's Kim Lip has revealed her individual version of the group's ongoing, ominously red teaser image series. 

Boasting a confident, challenging expression on her face, Kim Lip's teaser phrase reads, "Don't be afraid". LOOΠΔ will be continuing their mysterious comeback concept series throughout the next few weeks, leading up to the release of their 2nd mini album '#'. 

As previously announced, LOOΠΔ plan on promoting as 11-members for their '#' comeback, with member HaSeul taking a short break due to health reasons. 

  1. LOONA
  2. Kim Lip
1 654 Share 63% Upvoted

0

MaeilKpop529 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The only thing I'm afraid of is that BBC may have lost their creative vision without Jaden Jeong, the man who was behind everything Loona released for a long time. But I'm crossing my fingers that Burn will be as hot as the name implies! (The title track is still Burn, right? It's been so long...)

Share
BTS, V
BTS V confirms that he is working on New Music
8 hours ago   14   9,052
CL
CL thanks Beyonce for sending her a gift
7 hours ago   16   25,473

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND