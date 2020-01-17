LOOΠΔ's Kim Lip says, 'Don't be afraid' in her individual '#' comeback teaser photo

LOOΠΔ's Kim Lip has revealed her individual version of the group's ongoing, ominously red teaser image series.

Boasting a confident, challenging expression on her face, Kim Lip's teaser phrase reads, "Don't be afraid". LOOΠΔ will be continuing their mysterious comeback concept series throughout the next few weeks, leading up to the release of their 2nd mini album '#'.

As previously announced, LOOΠΔ plan on promoting as 11-members for their '#' comeback, with member HaSeul taking a short break due to health reasons.



