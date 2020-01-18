EXID Hani's manager says she has to fix her walk.



Hani and her manager featured on the January 18th episode of MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View', and he revealed a bit of what it's been like to manage the idol star for the past 4 months. He expressed, "Hani wants perfection, but she requires a lot of care. I have to check for camera angles, but I also have to check Hani's walk. She actually walks with her toes outward."



Panel host Jun Hyun Moo also had something to say about her, commenting, "When Hani appears on a variety show, she's the type to study a lot. For 'Problematic Men', she tries to understand what the show's about before featuring as a guest." The EXID member then said, "That kind of preparation really haunts me. That's why I came without any preparation today."



Did you know about Hani's walk?