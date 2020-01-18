5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

EXID Hani's manager says she has to fix her walk

EXID Hani's manager says she has to fix her walk.

Hani and her manager featured on the January 18th episode of MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View', and he revealed a bit of what it's been like to manage the idol star for the past 4 months. He expressed, "Hani wants perfection, but she requires a lot of care. I have to check for camera angles, but I also have to check Hani's walk. She actually walks with her toes outward." 

Panel host Jun Hyun Moo also had something to say about her, commenting, "When Hani appears on a variety show, she's the type to study a lot. For 'Problematic Men', she tries to understand what the show's about before featuring as a guest." The EXID member then said, "That kind of preparation really haunts me. That's why I came without any preparation today." 

Did you know about Hani's walk?

