LOOΠΔ's HyunJin says to 'Open up your possibilities' in her individual comeback teaser image

LOOΠΔ's HyunJin is the second-to-last member up in the group's '#' comeback teaser image series!

In her stark, red individual teaser photo, HyunJin says to fans with a confident expression, "Open up your possibilities". With HyunJin marking the 10th member up in LOOΠΔ's ongoing individual teasers, fans can look forward to the group's final member YeoJin soon, before LOOΠΔ kick off even more unique teaser content for their comeback. 

LOOΠΔ will be making their long-awaited comeback this coming February 5 at 6 PM KST, with their 2nd mini album '#'. 

