LOONA's Choerry is 'like ice' in '#' teaser image

LOONA's Choerry is the latest member to be featured in '#' mini album teaser images.
Choerry is cast in red in her teaser image, which comes with the caption, "Like ice."
As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming second mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will also be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.
Take a look at Choerry's teaser image below and Kim Lip, JinSoul, ViVi, Olivia Hye, HeeJin, Go Won, and Chuu teasers if you missed them. LOONA have already dropped mysterious teaser clips.
