Korean stars post their condolences after Kobe Bryant's passing

Korean stars have been posting their condolences following the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe tragically passed away yesterday in a helicopter crash. Celebrities including Jay Park, Daniel Henney, Shin Sung Rok, iKON's Bobby have been making condolences posts following the news. 

"I can't believe it. #sleeppeacefully" 

"This doesn't make sense... Kobe... I can't believe it." 

We wish our greatest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected in the accident. 

Nanami_Jardin
14 minutes ago

We lost a legend and his princess. Rest in Paradise.

joanner
21 minutes ago

Rest in peace legend 🏀❤️

