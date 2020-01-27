Korean stars post their condolences after Kobe Bryant's passing

Korean stars have been posting their condolences following the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe tragically passed away yesterday in a helicopter crash. Celebrities including Jay Park, Daniel Henney, Shin Sung Rok, iKON's Bobby have been making condolences posts following the news.

"I can't believe it. #sleeppeacefully"

"This doesn't make sense... Kobe... I can't believe it."

We wish our greatest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected in the accident.