ATEEZ reveals group teaser images for their upcoming Japanese EP

ATEEZ has revealed the first set of teaser images for their EP 'Treasure: Map To Answer'.
The album will be released on February 12th and will mark the group's first Japanese EP.
Check out the rest of the images below!
12
3
ATEEZ has revealed the first set of teaser images for their EP 'Treasure: Map To Answer'.
The album will be released on February 12th and will mark the group's first Japanese EP.
Check out the rest of the images below!
1
I like the plaid concept in the first photo, it's cute
1
ATEEZ world domination 2020 🖤
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment