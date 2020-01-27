12

ATEEZ reveals group teaser images for their upcoming Japanese EP

ATEEZ has revealed the first set of teaser images for their EP 'Treasure: Map To Answer'. 

The album will be released on February 12th and will mark the group's first Japanese EP.

I like the plaid concept in the first photo, it's cute

ATEEZ world domination 2020 🖤

