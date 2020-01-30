3

1

Posted by germainej

Kian84 congratulates himself on Naver brand model deal

Kian84 congratulated himself on landing a brand model deal with Naver.

On January 30, the 'I Live Alone' cast member and web comic artist shared his Naver CF on Instagram with the message, "The cool me who filmed a commercial."

In the clips, Kian84 can be seen counting down in the sauna and counting his reps at the gym. He's become the brand model for Naver's financial app geared towards younger people in need of help.

Take a look at Kian84's CFs below!

광고를 찍은 멋진 나

