Hwang Chi Yeol reveals 'The Fiery Priest' actor Eum Moon Suk used to sleep under newspaper?

Hwang Chi Yeol revealed his best friend and 'The Fiery Priest' actor Eum Moon Suk used to sleep under newspaper.



Viewers of 'I Live Alone' saw Hwang Chi Yeol and Eum Moon Suk's close friendship on last week's episode, and on the January 30th broadcast of 'Cultwo Show', the singer revealed more about the drama actor, who recently picked up the 'Best New Actor' award at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards' for his role of Jang Ryong in 'The Fiery Priest'.



Hwang Chi Yeol shared, "Eum Moon Suk debuted as a singer before I did. He's a sunbae to me. He gained popularity as the character Jang Ryong, and it was really good to see. I'm happy he's succeeded." He continued, "I heard that Eum Moon Suk suffered to the point that he slept under newspapers. I think I'd lose to him in terms of suffering."



Did you watch 'The Fiery Priest'?